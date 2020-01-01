Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3550H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +30%
462
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +35%
2245
1664
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +17%
2462
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +23%
9984
8098
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +74%
946
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1649
Ryzen 5 3550H +10%
1810
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
