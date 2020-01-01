Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 6.02 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Ryzen 5 3600 +1%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2300
Ryzen 5 3600 +56%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Ryzen 5 3600 +5%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10116
Ryzen 5 3600 +77%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Ryzen 5 3600 +32%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682
Ryzen 5 3600 +338%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
