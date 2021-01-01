Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +4%
475
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2287
Ryzen 5 5500U +14%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2473
Ryzen 5 5500U +2%
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10185
Ryzen 5 5500U +37%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1092
Ryzen 5 5500U +2%
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4784
Ryzen 5 5500U +16%
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
