Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +35%
462
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +52%
2245
1474
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +22%
2462
2014
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +36%
9984
7335
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +46%
946
646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1649
Ryzen 7 3700U +42%
2343
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
