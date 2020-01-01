Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10710U or Ryzen 7 3700U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

Intel Core i7 10710U
Intel Core i7 10710U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700U and 10710U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +52%
2245
Ryzen 7 3700U
1474
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +22%
2462
Ryzen 7 3700U
2014
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +36%
9984
Ryzen 7 3700U
7335
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
1649
Ryzen 7 3700U +42%
2343

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i7-10710U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10710U official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Intel Core i7 10710U?
