Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer - released 7-months later
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 821 points
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +31%
460
351
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +27%
2244
1769
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +16%
2455
2110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +21%
10109
8367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +29%
1038
805
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +48%
4464
3014
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
