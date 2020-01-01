Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10710U or Ryzen 7 3750H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

Intel Core i7 10710U
Intel Core i7 10710U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3750H and 10710U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1039 vs 821 points
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Around 5.9 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +27%
2244
Ryzen 7 3750H
1769
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +16%
2455
Ryzen 7 3750H
2110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +21%
10109
Ryzen 7 3750H
8367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +48%
4464
Ryzen 7 3750H
3014

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 6, 2019
Launch price - 1100 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i7-10710U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 10

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10710U official page AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10710U and i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 10710U and i7 1065G7
3. Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
4. Intel Core i7 10710U and i5 10210U
5. Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i7 10750H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
8. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Ryzen 7 4800H
9. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i5 10300H
10. AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i5 10210U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i7 10710U?
EnglishРусский