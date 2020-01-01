Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10710U or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Intel Core i7 10710U
Intel Core i7 10710U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 10710U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
2300
Ryzen 7 4800H +70%
3907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
10116
Ryzen 7 4800H +95%
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
1682
Ryzen 7 4800H +317%
7022

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10710U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 29x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10710U official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 10710U?
EnglishРусский