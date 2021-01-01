Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 15 vs 54 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1411 vs 1139 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1244
Ryzen 7 5800H +14%
1415
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5921
Ryzen 7 5800H +105%
12131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2414
Ryzen 7 5800H +29%
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9917
Ryzen 7 5800H +118%
21652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4980
Ryzen 7 5800H +48%
7360
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
