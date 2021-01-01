Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10710U or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 10710U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1411 vs 1139 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U
1244
Ryzen 7 5800H +14%
1415
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
5921
Ryzen 7 5800H +105%
12131
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U
2414
Ryzen 7 5800H +29%
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
9917
Ryzen 7 5800H +118%
21652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U
1137
Ryzen 7 5800H +23%
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
4980
Ryzen 7 5800H +48%
7360

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10710U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10710U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10710U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i7 10710U?
