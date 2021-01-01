Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.61 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1423 vs 1097 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Ryzen 7 5800U +10%
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2248
Ryzen 7 5800U +60%
3607
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2418
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10045
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1080
Ryzen 7 5800U +30%
1406
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4666
Ryzen 7 5800U +51%
7050
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
