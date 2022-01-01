Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10710U or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10710U vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Intel Core i7 10710U
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
Intel Core i7 10710U
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 10710U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1080 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
5927
Ryzen 9 6900HS +97%
11647
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10710U and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Rembrandt
Model number i7-10710U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10710U
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10710U official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 10710U
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U vs Intel Core i7 10710U
3. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i7 10710U
4. Intel Core i5 10210U vs Intel Core i7 10710U
5. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs Intel Core i7 10710U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
7. Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
8. Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
9. Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
10. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Intel Core i7 10710U?
EnglishРусский