Intel Core i7 10710U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 26.59 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1080 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i7 10710U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +14%
470
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +7%
2294
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Apple M1 +52%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10242
Apple M1 +49%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1080
Apple M1 +63%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4819
Apple M1 +58%
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1