Intel Core i7 10710U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 1115G4 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1208 vs 1097 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
459
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2418
Core i3 1115G4 +12%
2720
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +58%
10045
6351
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1080
Core i3 1115G4 +11%
1194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +73%
4666
2691
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
