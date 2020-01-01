Intel Core i7 10710U vs i5 10210U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +13%
474
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +77%
2300
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +10%
2485
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +56%
10116
6497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Core i5 10210U +8%
1044
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682
Core i5 10210U +83%
3074
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
