We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300H and 10710U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +12%
10116
Core i5 10300H
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
1682
Core i5 10300H +145%
4127

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10710U and i5 10300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10710U -
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10710U official page Intel Core i5 10300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10300H or i7 10710U?
