Intel Core i7 10710U vs i5 1035G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i5 1035G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G7
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 13.97 GB/s (34%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +11%
474
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +84%
2300
1250
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +4%
2485
2386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +18%
10116
8574
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Core i5 1035G7 +30%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682
Core i5 1035G7 +156%
4304
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i5-1035G7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
