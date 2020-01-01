Intel Core i7 10710U vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1038NG7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +7%
474
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +15%
2300
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Core i5 1038NG7 +4%
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +1%
10116
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Core i5 1038NG7 +28%
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682
Core i5 1038NG7 +165%
4450
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS and Core i7 10710U
- Ryzen 5 4500U and Core i7 10710U
- Core i7 10510U and Core i7 10710U
- Ryzen 7 4800U and Core i7 10710U
- Core i7 1165G7 and Core i7 10710U
- Core i7 9750H and Core i5 1038NG7
- Core i5 10210U and Core i5 1038NG7
- Core i7 1165G7 and Core i5 1038NG7
- Core i5 1030NG7 and Core i5 1038NG7
- Core i5 8257U and Core i5 1038NG7