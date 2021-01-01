Intel Core i7 10710U vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Intel Core i5 11300H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1392 vs 1139 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1244
Intel Core i5 11300H +12%
1392
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +11%
5921
5328
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2414
Intel Core i5 11300H +19%
2861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9917
Intel Core i5 11300H +15%
11446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1137
Intel Core i5 11300H +20%
1369
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +9%
4980
4571
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
