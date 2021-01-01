Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10710U or Core i5 11400H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10710U vs i5 11400H

Intel Core i7 10710U
VS
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i7 10710U
Intel Core i5 11400H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 10710U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1415 vs 1116 points
  • Around 9.54 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
10159
Core i5 11400H +51%
15330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10710U and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 May 11, 2021
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-10710U i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 620 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10710U
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400H +21%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10710U official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400H or i7 10710U?
