Intel Core i7 10710U vs i5 11400H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1415 vs 1116 points
- Around 9.54 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1276
Core i5 11400H +39%
1768
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5957
Core i5 11400H +59%
9468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2476
Core i5 11400H +21%
2994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10159
Core i5 11400H +51%
15330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1133
Core i5 11400H +27%
1435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5047
Core i5 11400H +25%
6320
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 620
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
