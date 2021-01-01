Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10710U or Core i5 1140G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10710U vs i5 1140G7

Intel Core i7 10710U
VS
Intel Core i5 1140G7
Intel Core i7 10710U
Intel Core i5 1140G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1140G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1140G7 and 10710U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 1097 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U
10045
Core i5 1140G7 +7%
10747
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10710U and i5 1140G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 21, 2019 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-10710U i5-1140G7
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 8x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache - 80K (per core)
L2 Cache - 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10710U official page Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1140G7 or i7 10710U?
