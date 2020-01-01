Intel Core i7 10710U vs i5 8250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +34%
474
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +88%
2300
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +25%
2485
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +66%
10116
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +16%
971
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682
Core i5 8250U +56%
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10710U or Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10710U or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 10710U or Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i7 10710U or Core i5 10210U
- Core i7 10710U or Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 8250U or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 8250U or Ryzen 5 4500U
- Core i5 8250U or Core i5 10210U
- Core i5 8250U or Core i7 8550U
- Core i5 8250U or Core i5 1035G1