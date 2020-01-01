Intel Core i7 10710U vs i5 9300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +14%
474
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +25%
2300
1835
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +2%
2485
2444
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +25%
10116
8062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Core i5 9300H +6%
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682
Core i5 9300H +93%
3238
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
