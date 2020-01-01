Intel Core i7 10710U vs i7 1060NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 10710U – 10 vs 15 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.64 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +7%
474
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +44%
2300
1602
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +30%
2485
1916
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +59%
10116
6344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Core i7 1060NG7 +11%
1076
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682
Core i7 1060NG7 +46%
2459
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i7-1060NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
