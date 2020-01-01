Intel Core i7 10710U vs i7 10610U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10610U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10710U +8%
474
440
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +77%
2300
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Core i7 10610U +4%
2587
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10710U +37%
10116
7384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Core i7 10610U +16%
1122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682
Core i7 10610U +124%
3772
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|May 13, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i7-10610U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 10710U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i7 10710U
- Intel Core i7 10510U and Intel Core i7 10710U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Intel Core i7 10710U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Intel Core i7 10710U
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 and Intel Core i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 10850H and Intel Core i7 10610U
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i7 10610U
- Intel Core i5 10310U and Intel Core i7 10610U
- Intel Core i7 8665U and Intel Core i7 10610U