Intel Core i7 10710U vs i7 10700K
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i7 10710U (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10710U
- Consumes up to 88% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 15 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
474
Core i7 10700K +10%
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2300
Core i7 10700K +114%
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Core i7 10700K +26%
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10116
Core i7 10700K +97%
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
971
Core i7 10700K +33%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1682
Core i7 10700K +441%
9107
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 21, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|389 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10710U
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.66 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10710U official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
