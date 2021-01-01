Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1189 vs 1013 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +4%
1152
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +58%
7305
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +12%
2726
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +23%
12449
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +16%
1170
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +76%
5801
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
