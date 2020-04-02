Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
29
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
57
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +30%
479
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2694
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +22%
2732
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12655
Ryzen 5 2600 +4%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +23%
1209
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5374
Ryzen 5 2600 +1%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
