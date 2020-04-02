Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +22%
2732
Ryzen 5 2600
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
12655
Ryzen 5 2600 +4%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 September 11, 2018
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i7-10750H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7 10750H?
