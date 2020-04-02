Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +35%
491
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +84%
2749
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +37%
2768
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +78%
12845
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +96%
1214
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +103%
5526
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS and Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 9750H and Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 7 4800H and Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 9 4900H and Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10875H and Core i7 10750H
- Core i5 10300H and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i5 1035G4 and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i5 1035G1 and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3500U