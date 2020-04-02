Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 5 3550H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3550H and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +62%
2749
Ryzen 5 3550H
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +31%
2768
Ryzen 5 3550H
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +57%
12845
Ryzen 5 3550H
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +123%
1214
Ryzen 5 3550H
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +198%
5526
Ryzen 5 3550H
1853

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 5 3550H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i7-10750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12

