Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +10%
2749
2490
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12651
Ryzen 5 4600HS +16%
14668
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +7%
1189
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5682
Ryzen 5 4600HS +12%
6357
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1