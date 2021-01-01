Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1376 vs 1127 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2682
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2717
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12521
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1127
Ryzen 5 5600HS +22%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5471
Ryzen 5 5600HS +7%
5847
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
