Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1472 vs 1203 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1176
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2737
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
Ryzen 5 6600H +23%
1481
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5840
Ryzen 5 6600H +39%
8121
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|16
|Execution Units
|24
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
