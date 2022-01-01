Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H VS Intel Core i7 10750H AMD Ryzen 5 6600H We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6600H and 10750H Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers

Supports quad-channel memory

Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1472 vs 1203 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General Vendor Intel AMD Released April 2, 2020 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake-H Rembrandt Model number i7-10750H - Socket BGA-1440 FP7 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon 660M Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 26x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm TDP 45 W 45 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon 660M GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1900 MHz Shading Units 192 384 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 3 16 Execution Units 24 6 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 10750H 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 6600H 1.46 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB - Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20