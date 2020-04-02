Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 2 years and 5 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +32%
491
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +90%
2749
1448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +62%
2768
1707
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +93%
12845
6650
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +68%
1214
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +145%
5526
2258
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10875H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U and AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- Intel Core i7 8550U and AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 2700U