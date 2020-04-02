Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Around 10.04 GB/s (28%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +43%
491
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +82%
2749
1513
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +35%
2768
2045
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +74%
12845
7365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +86%
1214
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +130%
5526
2404
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
