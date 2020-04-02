Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 7 4700G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700G and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
2749
Ryzen 7 4700G +77%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
5526
Ryzen 7 4700G +47%
8126

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10750H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Intel Core i7 10750H?
EnglishРусский