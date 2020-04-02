Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 2.09 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Ryzen 7 4700G +2%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Ryzen 7 4700G +77%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Ryzen 7 4700G +2%
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5526
Ryzen 7 4700G +47%
8126
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
