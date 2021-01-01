Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
84
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1650 vs 1174 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
489
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2759
Ryzen 7 5800 +26%
3488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12574
Ryzen 7 5800 +115%
27000
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
Ryzen 7 5800 +40%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5691
Ryzen 7 5800 +71%
9742
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
