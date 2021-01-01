Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 7 5800: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800 and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1650 vs 1174 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
2759
Ryzen 7 5800 +26%
3488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
12574
Ryzen 7 5800 +115%
27000
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
1189
Ryzen 7 5800 +40%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
5691
Ryzen 7 5800 +71%
9742

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 3
Model number i7-10750H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

