Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1421 vs 1203 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
490
Ryzen 7 5800U +4%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2769
Ryzen 7 5800U +33%
3681
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2780
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12671
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1205
Ryzen 7 5800U +18%
1421
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5634
Ryzen 7 5800U +15%
6482
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
