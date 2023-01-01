Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1186 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1168
Ryzen 7 5825U +20%
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7255
Ryzen 7 5825U +34%
9736
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2667
Ryzen 7 5825U +14%
3042
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12096
Ryzen 7 5825U +52%
18422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1184
Ryzen 7 5825U +23%
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5839
Ryzen 7 5825U +18%
6905
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|-
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
