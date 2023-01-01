Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Intel Core i7 10750H
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1452 vs 1186 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
1168
Ryzen 7 5825U +20%
1403
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
7255
Ryzen 7 5825U +34%
9736
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
2667
Ryzen 7 5825U +14%
3042
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
12096
Ryzen 7 5825U +52%
18422
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H
1184
Ryzen 7 5825U +23%
1451
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
5839
Ryzen 7 5825U +18%
6905
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake -
Model number i7-10750H -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
TDP 45 W 15 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i7 10750H?
