Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Ryzen 9 3900X +5%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Ryzen 9 3900X +159%
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +1%
2768
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Ryzen 9 3900X +156%
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Ryzen 9 3900X +6%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5526
Ryzen 9 3900X +123%
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|499 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
