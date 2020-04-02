Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Ryzen 9 3950X +6%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Ryzen 9 3950X +234%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +1%
2768
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Ryzen 9 3950X +209%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Ryzen 9 3950X +7%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5526
Ryzen 9 3950X +171%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|749 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
