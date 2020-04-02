Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Ryzen 9 4900H +7%
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Ryzen 9 4900H +58%
4355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2768
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Ryzen 9 4900H +54%
19719
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +2%
1214
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5526
Ryzen 9 4900H +25%
6921
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
