Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
Intel Core i7 10750H
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HS and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.5 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1481 vs 1189 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H
7305
Ryzen 9 5980HS +73%
12621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 7, 2021
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 3
Model number i7-10750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS or Intel Core i7 10750H?
