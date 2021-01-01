Intel Core i7 10750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.5 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1481 vs 1189 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1152
Ryzen 9 5980HS +32%
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7305
Ryzen 9 5980HS +73%
12621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2726
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12449
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Ryzen 9 5980HS +24%
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5801
Ryzen 9 5980HS +37%
7959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|32
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
