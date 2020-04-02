Intel Core i7 10750H vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +19%
479
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +190%
2694
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +19%
2732
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +141%
12655
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +28%
1209
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +181%
5374
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
