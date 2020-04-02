Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i3 10320: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs i3 10320

Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
Intel Core i3 10320
Intel Core i3 10320

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz i3 10320 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10320 and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10320 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +12%
2694
Core i3 10320
2414
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +25%
5374
Core i3 10320
4302

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i3 10320

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 154 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10750H i3-10320
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i3 10320 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Сompetitors

