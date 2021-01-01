Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10750H or Core i3 1125G4: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10750H vs i3 1125G4

Intel Core i7 10750H
VS
Intel Core i3 1125G4
Intel Core i7 10750H
Intel Core i3 1125G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1125G4 and 10750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +21%
12713
Core i3 1125G4
10465
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10750H and i3 1125G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 September 1, 2020
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i7-10750H i3-1125G4
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4x-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10750H official page Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1125G4 or i7 10750H?
