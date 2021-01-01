Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 10200H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 10200H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10200H
- Newer - released 5-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +9%
2790
2556
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +42%
12757
8980
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1215
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5615
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 10200H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
