Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 43% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1174 vs 1072 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 10 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +38%
492
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +220%
2751
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +54%
2749
1785
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +119%
12651
5785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +9%
1189
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +111%
5682
2689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
