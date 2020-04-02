Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 10310U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 10310U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +17%
2768
2360
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +88%
12845
6833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +14%
1214
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +64%
5526
3364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
