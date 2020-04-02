Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 1035G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1035G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 35% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 9.83 GB/s (21%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +18%
491
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +123%
2749
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +17%
2768
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +55%
12845
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +1%
1214
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +39%
5526
3988
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-1035G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|55.63 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
