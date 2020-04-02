Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 1038NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H with 6-cores against the 2 GHz i5 1038NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1038NG7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +10%
491
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +37%
2749
2005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +7%
2768
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +29%
12845
9989
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1214
Core i5 1038NG7 +3%
1245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +24%
5526
4450
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 4, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-1038NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA1344
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 1038NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
