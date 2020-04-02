Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 10400
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H (laptop) against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +13%
491
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2749
Core i5 10400 +17%
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +5%
2768
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12845
Core i5 10400 +1%
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +11%
1214
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5526
Core i5 10400 +10%
6095
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-10400
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
