Intel Core i7 10750H vs i5 10500H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 10750H against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10750H
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1178
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +5%
7314
6942
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +2%
2750
2695
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +3%
12740
12404
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10750H +6%
1233
1158
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10750H +9%
5850
5357
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-10750H
|i5-10500H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
3 (23.1%)
10 (76.9%)
Total votes: 13